PTI’s actions

First, the PTI took an unprecedented step of dissolving the National Assembly on April 3 on feeble grounds. It later used delaying tactics to avoid voting on the no-confidence motion on April 9. Finally, the PTI’s president somehow avoided attending the oath-taking ceremony of the new prime minister. By doing so, the PTI has done more damage to the democratic norms of the country. What is more dangerous is the bitter polarity which has been created between the PTI and the rest of the political parties. Whether or not the US interference theory is true, it has contaminated this democracy once again. Another devious outcome of the last few weeks’ political nightmare is on the creation of ‘for or against America’ rhetoric, which ignores the differences and disagreements that are based on the issues faced by the country.

The PTI’s recent conduct not only shows its disdain for any parliamentary democratic practices but also reinforces the long-established impression that Imran Khan prefers his politics to be conducted through using populism and street power. This would be acceptable if the party had respected parliament.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada