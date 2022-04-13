Clean politics

The past few months have seen a rise in the number of public rallies taken out in different parts of the country. Such rallies allow the political parties to show their strength and support base. However, once these gatherings are over, attendants leave behind heaps of garbage – snack wrappers, tins, and plastic bottles and bags. This trash not only creates complications for residents in the vicinty of rally sites but also pollute the environment. It also requires more time and manpower to get the trash cleaned up.

Political leaders should be careful about these things. If leaders can ask followers to come out on streets in their support, they must ask them to behave as a civilized nation. And if followers can come out on streets for their leaders, they should also think about the country’s cleanliness.

Arhama Ishtiaq

Faisalabad