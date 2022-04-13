The newly elected PM Shehbaz Sharif has highlighted the country’s grave problems and promised to meet these challenges with the joint efforts of the allied parties. After his political defeat in parliament, former PM Imran Khan has chosen to confront the new government through his street power. With people waiting for the new government to bring reforms, it is unlikely to expect large protests before the next elections.The PTI leadership has termed the no-confidence move a foreign conspiracy and hopes to win elections by creating an anti-US wave. The opposition also wants fresh elections after it has passed electoral reforms to make the electoral process transparent.

Since Imran Khan had ordered a new census prior to the elections, he should blame himself if this requirement remains unmet to date. The ECP maintains that election preparations may take almost six months. Imran Khan needs to control his adventurous streak that can destabilize the country at a time when some clear yet weak signs of stability are appearing in the form of a strengthening rupee and the upward motion of the benchmark KSE-100 index. As Shehbaz Sharif put it, the country needs dialogue rather than division at this critical economic situation of the country.

Munawar Siddiqui

Lahore