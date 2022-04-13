New beginnings

The political ethics and moral courage observed by Shehbaz Sharif in his first speech in parliament as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan were quite inspiring. Only a good leader with political ethics and moral courage can help the nation achieve its goals. Undoubtedly, the new government has a lot of challenges to deal with, but it appears that the current leaders-in-power feel it their moral responsibility to address the problems of the people and the chronic issues of small federating units.
Also, what we are witnessing now is a race against time. People are expecting a lot from the new PM. One is optimistic that he will not let the nation down.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
