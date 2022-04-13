 
close
Wednesday April 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

New beginnings

April 13, 2022

The political ethics and moral courage observed by Shehbaz Sharif in his first speech in parliament as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan were quite inspiring. Only a good leader with political ethics and moral courage can help the nation achieve its goals. Undoubtedly, the new government has a lot of challenges to deal with, but it appears that the current leaders-in-power feel it their moral responsibility to address the problems of the people and the chronic issues of small federating units.

Also, what we are witnessing now is a race against time. People are expecting a lot from the new PM. One is optimistic that he will not let the nation down.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Comments