On Monday (April 11), in his speech as the country’s new prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif raised the minimum wage to Rs25,000, which is applicable from April 1. He also announced a 10 percent increase in the salaries of employees whose remunerations are under Rs100,000 per month. It was shocking that he ignored old age pensioners who receive a meagre sum of Rs8,500 per month from the EOBI. Ignoring senior citizens of Pakistan is not justifiable, and their grievances must be addressed on a priority basis.

The Rs8,500 stipend is not enough to meet miscellaneous living expenses including food, shelter, clothing, medical expenses, utility bills, travelling, etc. The survival of senior citizens in today’s economy has become impossible, and they are under acute depression and financial and economic stress. EOBI pension should also be raised to Rs25,000. This demand is unlikely to add a burden on the national exchequer as EOBI funds are generated through contributions of employees and employers.

Azfar Shamim

Karachi