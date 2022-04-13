6,563 bank complaints disposed

KARACHI: Banking Mohtasib Pakistan has provided monetary relief amounting to Rs224.83 million to banking customers by disposing of 6,563 complaints against commercial banks in the first quarter of 2022, a statement said on Tuesday.

The Mohtasib had received 8,845 new complaints, including 4,614 from the prime minister’s portal from January 01 to March 31, 2022, it said.

With a view to protecting people from fraudulent activities, the Mohtasib Muhammad Kamran Shehzad emphasised upon banking customers not to disclose their personal and financial credentials to any third person.

On receipt of suspicious calls, the customers should immediately approach nearest branch of their bank or contact helpline of the bank, he stated.