Gold falls Rs1,400/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs1,400 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs130,000 per tola, as the domestic currency further recovered against the US dollar. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs1,200 to Rs111,453.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $2 to $1,955 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15. Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs5,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.