Surmounting hurdles

LAHORE: It seems that the coalition government has done its homework properly. That is why the prime minister announced an increase in minimum wage, as well as an uptick in the salaries of lower grade government employees and pensioners. But a lot still needs to be done.

In the past, all the government employees were entitled to the same raise in percentage terms that further enlarged inequalities. The raise of grade 22 officers used to be equivalent to the total salary of the lowest grade employee.

The minimum wage has been increased from Rs20,000 to Rs25,000 – an increase of 25 percent. After three years of high inflation, rupee depreciation, even officers or private sector executives drawing up to Rs100,000 were finding it hard to afford basic necessities for an average family of 6.5 persons.

They had to spare a hefty amount for the education of children (minimum Rs10,000 per child), their transport cost increased substantially. In case they owned a car the petrol bill doubled in four years.

If they hired a school van, the charges per child doubled. Food price also increased double fold. To make ends meet, these families stopped dining outside once a week.

On the health side, doctors enhanced the fee and drug manufacturers increased the prices by 100 to 200 percent. In 2018, a family with an income of Rs100,000 per month was considered well to do middle class. Now the family is considered lower middle class.

Those earning Rs50,000 a month are living just above the poverty line. Those earning Rs25,000 are living below the poverty line.

The government must establish its writ to ensure availability of daily use items at rates notified by the district governments.

Shahbaz has successfully executed this price control exercise in the past in Punjab, but this time it must be implemented throughout Pakistan in cooperation with provincial governments. The first thing the coalition government must do is to eliminate the institution of National Accountability Bureau that had always been used by past rulers to trap and punish political opponents. The government can pursue accountability through normal institutions that already exist.

The business community has shown its confidence in the new government, which is evident from the buoyancy in the capital market and relative stability of rupee. There are problems in the manufacturing sector. The prime minister must engage with trade and industry on priority and pacify them that all their genuine problems would be resolved as soon as the federal cabinet is functional.

Global food supplies are very tight after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The new government should take this issue seriously.

Wheat harvesting is round the corner. Special care must be taken that the wheat crop does not go in the hands of hoarders or smugglers.

According to media reports, wheat crop this year is good and if properly stocked would be sufficient for our needs. But if wheat procurement is mishandled and some of it crosses our porous borders, we will be in trouble.

We imported most of the wheat from Ukraine last year and rest from Russia where supplies are tight, and some crops have been lost due to war.