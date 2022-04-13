PSX eases criteria for GEM Board investors

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday announced ease of eligibility requirements for investors investing in companies on the GEM Board, allowing individuals investors with assets of at least Rs5 million to be accredited investors.

With revised eligibility criteria, total assets of investors are to be considered to assess their eligibility to invest on GEM Board companies. To elaborate, real estate properties, vehicles, and other assets can also be included to define the assets of the accredited investors.

“The amendment will help to significantly improve participation in GEM Board companies,” MD & CEO PSX, Farrukh H. Khan said.

He stated that the Board was an important innovation for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to raise debt and equity capital from the market. “It also provides exciting investment opportunities for accredited investors.”

PSX stated that accredited investors include those individual investors who have assets of at least Rs5 million which include but are not limited to value of securities held by these investors in respective CDC investor account or sub-account.

The amendment aims to attract more investors to participate in pre-listing process of companies to be listed on the GEM Board. “This amendment will also lead to broaden the investor base in trading of shares of GEM Board companies at PSX, generating increased liquidity and higher share volumes.”

Accredited investors will now self-declare to the securities brokers that they hold assets of at least Rs5 million to become eligible to participate in listing of GEM Board companies or in their post-listing trading activity. Apart from the regulatory change, PSX has also notified modes of acceptance of self-declaration by the securities brokers.

Farrukh H. Khan said self-declaration would further simplify operational management for securities brokers. He was of the view that the steps would increase the number of accredited individual investors and enhance liquidity and price discovery in the Board secondary market.

Khan further stated that PSX, as a frontline regulator, gave due attention to feedback from market participants and supported positive changes in its regulatory framework to encourage growth of the capital markets.