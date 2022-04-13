Punjab revs up wheat procurement drive

LAHORE: Aiming to stockpile a significant quantity of wheat before Eid, Punjab Food Department distributes up to 25 percent of the gunny bags among farmers by the second week of the wheat procurement drive.

Till April 11, 2022, provincial Food Department procured 397,553 tonnes of wheat from growers, which is almost 10 percent of scaled-up procurement target of four million tonnes under the ongoing drive.

The wheat procurement campaign 2022 has also been expanded to almost all major growing areas of the province, except Rawalpindi Division. Distribution of gunny bags is in full swing right from Rahim Yar Khan to Gujranwala Districts.

Daily distribution of gunny bags started to touch 200,000 tonnes mark, while quantity purchased also remained close to 100,000 tonnes in 24 hours. As many as 25,152 farmers have been accommodated in the ongoing procurement campaign so far.

If such aggressive buying continues and everything goes as per plan, Food

Department looks on course to achieve its procurement target in four to five weeks.

Unlike its previous practice, the department also initiated an exercise to keep an estimate of grain harvesting and threshing of respective district with a view to increasing the pace of procurement accordingly.

An official said that the department wanted to buy a significant quantity of wheat before Eid from the farmers, as the strategy would also help achieve the purchase target in line with the procurement policy.

Buying sizeable quantity could help ensure food security of the province as well as the country, he said, and added that the provincial Food Department would also be in a better position to keep prices of flour at reasonable level if

four million tonnes of wheat was procured.

According to official data available with The News, provincial Food Department has distributed gunny bags for 12,117 tonnes wheat among 264 farmers in Gujranwala Division; gunny bags for 17,361 tonnes wheat among 425 farmers in Lahore Division; gunny bags for 48,170 tonnes wheat among 1,044 Faisalabad farmers; and gunny bags for 5,691 tonnes of wheat were distributed among 197 farmers in Sargodha Division.

In Multan Division, the Punjab Food Department gave gunny bags for 189,081 tonnes wheat to 4,049 farmers, of this 75,632 tonnes has been procured so far. In Sahiwal Division, gunny bags were given for 44,433 tonnes of wheat to 1,106 farmers, from whom 5,082 tonnes wheat has been bought till now.

In DG Khan Division, gunny bags were given for 29,451 tonnes wheat to 7,283 farmers, and government has procured 103,869 tonnes so far. In Bahawalpur Division, government gave out gunny bags for 441,752 tonnes wheat to 10,748 farmers, from whom it has bought 212,669 tonnes so far.

As per assessment of the provincial Food Department, 20.58 percent wheat harvesting has been concluded in the entire province with completion of 13.51 percent of threshing.