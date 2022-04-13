Rupee’s claw-back against dollar continues

KARACHI: Clawing back from record lows, rupee on Tuesday made more dents in dollar for the third session, powered mostly by the political change and bets the stalled IMF loan will get going soon, traders said.

The rupee rose 91 paisas or 0.50 percent to close at 182.02 against the dollar in the interbank market. It appreciated by 6.16 rupees or 3.27 percent since its record low of 188.18 to the dollar touched on Thursday.

In the open market, the local currency strengthened 1.50 rupees (0.81 percent) versus the greenback. It ended at 183.50 to the dollar, compared with the previous close of 185.

Traders cited optimism after the newly-elected Prime Minister signaled on Monday his intent to fix the economy and improve ties with the US, India, and China.

Though international rating agencies said the change of government would create policy uncertainty as the country faces external and fiscal challenges from rising commodity prices and an increase in global risk aversion.

“The reports that Pakistan would soon complete the seventh review of the IMF $6 billion financial package, helped the rupee gain further,” said a foreign exchange trader.

Dr Reza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, said the engagement with the IMF “remains strong both for the finance ministry as well as for the central bank”. In the current political environment, it is no surprise that unpopular decisions being required by the IMF, often raising fuel and electricity prices, are proving difficult, Baqir told Bloomberg in a television interview on Monday.

“We are quite confident that quite soon we will be able to put the delay behind us and soon announce good news of completing the next tranche for the IMF,” he said. Out of the total IMF package worth $6 billion, the country has drawn $3 billion so far.

“First is to complete the work that is necessary to draw the remaining $3 billion after that, if we need to, we can have a conversation about the future,” he said.

The IMF is important to unlock funding from other bilateral creditors as well as private capital markets, the SBP governor said. “We are hopeful that with those positive messages coming out we will be able to mobilise funding from other sources as well aside from the IMF,” Dr Baqir said.

Analysts say with the political stability the concerns about stalling of the IMF programme and hence the financing of the funding gap now seem to have eased.

“We expect the rupee, which has been under increased pressure over the last few months due to mounting import bills and hefty debt repayments, to stabilise,” said Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, an analyst at BMA Capital Management Limited, in a research note.

“Recent hike in policy rate and imposition of 100 percent cash margin on the import of 177 non-essential items will also help in softening CPI [consumer price index] readings going forward and ease off pressure on burgeoning CAD [current account deficit,” Siddiqui said.