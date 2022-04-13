Stocks gain more ground on high economic hopes

Anchored in the hopes of economic stability, stocks claimed more ground on Tuesday, unfazed by a massive pullout by overseas investors, as sentiments are strong after the political change, traders said.

KSE-100 Shares Index, the top gauge of the capital market, rose 262.30 points or 0.57 percent to 46,407.26 at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The index tested a day-high of 46,459.26 points and a low of 45,895.26 points.

Arif Habib Corp’s Ahsan Mehanti said stocks closed higher as investors weighed stronger rupee, PM election, and Moody’s stable outlook forecast for Pakistan banks.

Rupee recovery, falling global crude oil prices, easing economic uncertainty, and speculations over the likely release of the next International Monetary Fund tranche supported the rally, Mehanti added.

Moody’s Investors Services expects Pakistan’s economic growth of 3-4 percent for 2022 and 4-5 percent for 2023, saying that the reform agenda and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will help boost economic growth.

KSE-30 Shares Index also rose by 110.52 points or 0.62 percent to 17,814.39 points.

Traded shares, however, decreased by 64 million to 493.59 million from 557.67 million, while value rose to Rs13.856 billion from Rs13.362 billion.

Turnover in the future contracts rose to 138.69 million shares from 105.99 million shares.

Market capital expanded to Rs7.737 trillion from Rs7.710 trillion. Out of 359 actives, 172 advanced, 172 retreated, while 15 held their positions without a change.

Ali Najib at Topline Securities said news flow regarding resumption of International Monetary Fund’s 7th review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility alleviated some stability concerns giving investors some sentiment strength.

Tech, banks, and cement remained in the limelight as TRG, MEBL, MLCF, AVN, cumulatively propped up the index with 153 points, while MARI, PSO & MCB together gave up 32 points because of profit-taking.

Nestle Pakistan XD nailed down the best gains of the session by racking up Rs64.06 to reach Rs5,555/share, followed by Sapphire Fiber that hopped Rs61.35 to Rs883.99/share.

The worst performer of the day was Bata (Pakistan), which fell Rs84.39 to Rs2,400/share, while Colgate Palmolive that dropped Rs23 to Rs2,320/share was second in line of losers.

Analysts at Arif Habib Ltd said stocks rallied across the board, despite a foreign selling spree.

Mainboard activity remained healthy and the even 3rd tier stocks saw voluminous trade, the brokerage noted.

Major contributions came from technology (+96.7 points), cement (+55.7 points), banks (+52.2 points), engineering (+24.9 points), and refinery (+20.0 points).

Neelam Naz, an analyst at JS Research suggests investors to book profits as the market approaches the 47,000 points level.

Staying the gaining course, rupee rose 91 paisas or 0.50 percent to close at 182.02 against the dollar in the interbank market.

It appreciated by 6.16 rupees or 3.27 percent since its record low of 188.18 to the dollar hit on Thursday.

In the previous session, rupee had closed at 182.93 per dollar after witnessing a significant gain of Rs1.8.

During the session it traded in a range of Rs1.75 per dollar showing an intraday high bid of 182.95 and an intraday low offer of 181.30.

WorldCall Telecom emerged as the highest traded stock with 62.03 million shares with Telecard Limited right behind it with a trade of 32.65 million shares.

Flying Cement, Cnergyico PK, Unity Foods Ltd, Ghani Global Holdings, Treet Corp, TRG Pakistan Ltd, TPL Properties, and Pakistan Refinery were among major traded stocks of the day.