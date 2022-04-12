Shots fired at house of minorities MNA

PESHAWAR: Two unidentified armed men fired shots at the house of a Christian Member of the National Assembly Jamshed Thomas in Yakatoot locality on Monday morning. No casualty was reported in the incident as there was no one present in the house when the mysterious firing happened at around 10:50am.

Reports said the family of the MNA from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Jamshed Thomas was in Islamabad. Senior officials visited the spot after the firing and met the elders of the Christian community, assuring the matter would be investigated properly. “We have collected all the pieces of evidence including the empties, closed-circuit television camera footage and others.