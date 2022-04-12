Body of a woman found at father’s house

SUKKUR: A body of a woman, who contracted love marriage against the will of the parents, was found at her father’s house in Kakar near Khairpur Nathan Shah district. Her parents claimed that the deceased had committed suicide following a domestic spat.
The body of Nirma w/o Fahad Junejo, was found from her father's house at a village Ali Bakhsh Junejo near Kakar in Khairpur Nathan Shah district. The parents of the deceased told the police that their daughter committed suicide over a domestic issue. Meanwhile, the neighbours on condition of said the deceased had married Fahad Junejo for love two years ago. But a month ago she left her husband’s home after a quarrel and came to live with her father.
