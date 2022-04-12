GDA MNAs won’t resign

SUKKUR: Instead of resigning in line with the decision of its major ally – Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf –Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) has decided to sit on the opposition benches in the National Assembly in the wake of government change.

GDA chief Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi, known as Raja Sain, has restrained his party’s legislators from quitting their seats. The GDA legislators in the National Assembly include Ghous Bux Khan Mahar from NA-199 Shikarpur-11, Dr Fahmida Mirza from NA-230 Badin-11 and Saira Bano elected on the reserved seat.

Sources said Shah Mahamood Qureshi, on behalf of Imran Khan, had contacted GDA chief Pir Sahab Pagara to convince him for directing three GDA MPs to resign. However, GDA chief told Qureshi that GDA would continue to support the PTI, but would not resign, they said.

When contacted to MNA Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, he said he had no information about the contact between Qureshi and Pir Pagara. He, however, confirmed the GDA has decided against resignations.

GDA Information Secretary Sardar Abdul Rahim said the GDA honoured its commitment by supporting PTI in the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, adding Pir Sahib Pagara will plan next course of action.