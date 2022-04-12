PTI rejects PM offer to probe Lettergate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Monday rejected the offer of investigation into the LetterGate scandal, reiterating an independent commission should be formed on this matter.
Reacting to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer, senior PTI leader and former information minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said in a tweet, “We reject Shehbaz Sharif’s offer of investigation into the LetterGate scandal, as it was a shabby bid to give NRO to himself.” He insisted that for investigation into the matter, the Supreme Court should form an independent commission, which should be headed by someone, on whom, none can raise any objection.
