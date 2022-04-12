Nasir Hussain Shah. Photo: The News/File

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Monday that holding fresh elections is hundred percent in hands of Imran Khan.

He said that Imran Khan could opt for en messe resignations that would pave the way for by-elections. He should send resignations of his party legislators to the NA Speaker and next month, by-elections would be held in more than one hundred constituencies and he should contest those by-elections that would test his popularity. He asked Imran Khan to muster up courage otherwise he and his party lawmakers should sit in the assembly with respect.