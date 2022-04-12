Elon Musk world’s richest person with $264.9bn worth

Elon Musk standing in front of the recently launched Tesla car. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Forbes Magazine has drawn up a real-time billionaires list of the world and stated Elon Musk from the USA is the richest man who possessed a net worth of $264.9 billion in 2022.

In the list of the first ten richest people of the world, seven belonged to the USA, two to India, and one to France. Gautam Adani and family from India possessed net worth of $121.9 billion and become the sixth richest personality of the world. Mukesh Ambani from India having net worth of $99.4 billion is on the list as the 10th richest man of the world. Jeff Bezos from Amazon of USA possessed net worth from France possessed net worth of $163.3 billion clinches third position on list of richest persons in the list.

Bill Gates is on fourth position in the list of the billionaires who possessed net worth of $132.7 billion. Warren Buffett from USA is on the fifth position of the richest person having net worth of $127.2 billion.

China’s Zhong Shanshan is on the 16th position among the richest persons of the world whose net worth stands at $71.5 billion. Zhang Yiming from China is on 26th position among the list of the billionaires of the world having net worth of $49.5 billion.



Ma Hutang is on the 34th position among the list of billionaires who possessed $37.8 billion. India’s Shiv Nadar stands at 47th position who possessed net worth of $28.7 billion. Xiangjian is on the list of 52nd position who possessed net worth of $27.1 billion. Cyrus Poonawalla from India stands at 57th position among the list of richest billionaires who possessed net worth of $25.5 billion. Li Shufu from China stands at 59th position who possessed net worth of $25 billion. Jack Ma from China stands at 61st position among the richest persons having net worth of $24.5 billion. Qin Yinling from China stands at 67th position in the list who possessed net worth of $23.6 billion.

Elon Musk is working to revolutionise transportation both on the Earth, through electric car maker Tesla -- and in space, via rocket SpaceX.

He owns 21 percent of Tesla but has pledged more than half of his stake as collateral for loans. Forbes has discounted his stake taking the loans into account. A regulatory filing in early April 2022 revealed that Musk had purchased 9.2 percent shares of Twitter. The company invited him to join its board the next day.

SpaceX, Musk's rocket company, is valued at $74 billion after a funding round in February 2021. He grew up in South Africa, then immigrated to Canada at age 17. He landed in the US as a transfer student to the University of Pennsylvania.

War, pandemic and sluggish markets hit the world’s billionaires this year. There are 2,668 of them on Forbes’ 36th-annual ranking of the planet’s richest people — 87 fewer than a year ago. They’re worth a collective $12.7 trillion — $400 billion less than in 2021. The most dramatic drops have occurred in Russia, where there are 34 fewer billionaires than last year following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and China, where a government crackdown on tech companies has led to 87 fewer Chinese billionaires on the list.

Still, Forbes found more than 1,000 billionaires who are richer than they were a year ago. And 236 newcomers have become billionaires over the past year — including the first ever from Barbados, Bulgaria, Estonia and Uruguay. America still leads the world, with 735 billionaires with collective worth of $4.7 trillion, including Elon Musk, who tops the world’s billionaires list for the first time. China (including Macau and Hong Kong) remains number two, with 607 billionaires with collective worth of $2.3 trillion. The stock prices and exchange rates were used from March 11, 2022 to calculate net worths.