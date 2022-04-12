Ruling allies mull over sharing power

Shehbaz Sharif receives a bouquet from Asif Ali Zardari as he arrived at Zardari House Islamabad on April 10, 2022. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Consultations on forming a federal cabinet under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are under way. The PPP has not taken decision on joining the cabinet.

According to sources, there are two groups in the PPP on the issue. One group opposes to be part of the cabinet, arguing that they should focus on electoral reforms rather than becoming a part of the government.

Sources in the PPP say the top leadership will take a final decision within a day or two in this regard. They, however, say there is a consensus in the party on taking the office of National Assembly speaker and is considering two Raja Pervez Ashraf and Syed Naveed Qamar. They say Raja Pervez Ashraf is strong contender being a former prime minister.

Though the name of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is being circulated in the media to be foreign minister, the PPP has not made any decision yet. The sources say the PMLN is also considering giving deputy speaker’s post to the allies. If decided, it can be offered to the JUIF, BAP and BNP (Mengal) and candidates for the position can be Shahida Akhtar Ali of the JUIF, Khalid Magsi of the BAP and Agha Hassan Baloch of the BNP (Mengal).



They say governors of Sindh and Khyber Pukhtoonkhawa have resigned while Punjab and Balochistan governors are also expected to quit soon. New governors in all the four provinces will be appointed. The Punjab may be given to the PPP, the MQM may get Sindh while the JUIF has sought Khyber Pukhtoonkhawa or Balochistan. If the JUIF gets the KPK, Balochistan can go to the allies.

For Punjab governor, the name of PPP’s South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood is being considered. If the PPP takes a decision on joining the government, seven of its members will be part of the federal cabinet.

Sources say the federal cabinet will have 12 ministers from the PMLN, seven from the PPP, four from the JUIF, two from the MQM, one each from the BNP Mengal and the ANP. Shazain Bugti of the Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) will also be given one ministry each while Mohsin Dawar, Aslam Bhootani, Tariq Bashir Cheema of the PMLQ are likely to be included in the federal cabinet.

From the PMLN, Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastgir, Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Aurangzeb, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Mian Javed Latif, Rana Sanaullah are likely to join the cabinet. The names of Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Kohar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri from the PPP are also under consideration. The name of Senator Azam Nazir Tarar for Leader of the House in the Senate is also under consideration.