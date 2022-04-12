President complains of ‘discomfort’

President Arif Alvi. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi Monday complained of "discomfort", according to the president's Twitter account, hours before Prime Minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif's oath-taking ceremony. "President Dr Arif Alvi has complained of discomfort. The physician has examined him thoroughly and has advised him [to] rest for a few days," the tweet added. In absence of the president — a PTI and Imran Khan loyalist — Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the newly-elected prime minister, according to sources.