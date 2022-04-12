Gulistan Colony facing water shortage

Rawalpindi: The residents of Gulistan Colony, Lane No. 3 are facing acute water shortage for many years. Masses are totally dependent on tankers mafia, says a press release. According to details, masses of Gulistan Colony are deprived of water since a long time. According to sources, the concerned officials are allegedly take commission from tankers mafia.
