Blind murder case solved, accused arrested

Islamabad: Lohi Bhair police have traced a blind murder case and arrested two accused for killing a husband his wife and six months daughter.

According to a police spokesman, the main culprit Mazhar Hussain killed his daughter Saba Ehtasham, son-in-law and minor granddaughter for marriage against his will. The accused murdered the family after tying their hands and feet with rope and later dumped the bodies in a ditch near Naval Anchorage in the jurisdiction of Lohi Bhair police station.

On March 4, 2022 the plaintiff Muhammad Sabir resident of Bhara Kahu lodged a complaint with Lohi Bhair police about missing of his son Ehtasham Sabir his daughter-in-law and their minor child. The IGP (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younus tasked SSP (operations) Faisal Kamran for recovery of abductees and arrest culprits.