Kazakh general calls on CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: First Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of General Staff Armed Forces of Republic of Kazakhstan Lieutenant General Khussainov Marat Rakhimovich, who is on official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters Rawalpindi on Monday.

Matters of bilateral strategic interest with particular emphasis on evolving regional security situation particularly in Afghanistan and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries were brought into discussion during the meeting.

While praising the positive role of Armed Forces of Pakistan for regional peace and stability, Lieutenant General Khussainov Marat Rakhimovich expressed the desire to further expand these brotherly relations with special focus on bilateral security, military exchanges and exercises.

General Nadeem Raza said that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military-to-military cooperation with Kazakhstan as part of Pakistan’s ongoing upward trajectory in defence ties with the regional countries. Earlier upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, Lieutenant General Khussainov Marat Rakhimovich was presented “Guard of Honour” by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent.