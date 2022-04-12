‘Saudi-approved Covid jab must for Haj’

ISLAMABAD: The aspirant pilgrims who had got Covid-19 vaccinations were eligible to proceed for Haj to Saudi Arabia this year, said an official of the ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony Monday.

Talking to APP, he informed that according to the Saudi ministry of Haj and Umrah, Haj was open to those who had received approved Covid-19 vaccinations by the Saudi ministry of health.

He said the pilgrims were required to submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test result performed within 72 hours of the time of departure to Saudi Arabia. People above the age of 65 years would not perform Haj this year, he added.

He said the Saudi ministry of Haj and Umrah had instructed all the pilgrims to follow the health instructions and comply with precautionary measures to preserve their health and safety while performing Haj rituals. The official said it had authorised one million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic, to perform Haj this year.

According to the Saudi General Authority for Statistics, in 2021, 58,745 pilgrims performed Haj while 1,000 in 2020, he added. To a query about the Haj quota for Pakistan, the official said the Saudi ministry of Haj and Umrah had not announced yet, although it was expected before the advent of Ramazan.

Earlier, Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Secretary Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar during a meeting with Saudi Deputy Minister of Haj and Umrah Dr Abdelfattah bin Suleiman Mashat on the sidelines of Conference and Exhibition of Haj and Umrah Services.