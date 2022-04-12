Prisoners hold six officials hostage in central jail Jacobabad

SUKKUR: The inmates agitated in the central jail Jacobabad against the harsh behaviour of jail officials on Monday and took six staffers hostage.
The hostage Jail staffers included Abdul Razaq, Sikandar Mahar, Sultan, Abdul Waheed, Laldino and Rustam Buriro. The unruly inmates also used sticks against the prison staff and injured Muhammad Muqeem Brohi and Zulfiqar Ali.
One of the prisoners, Yousuf Jakhrani alleged that the jail staff had demanded money from inmates for Eid celebration. On the other hand, Zulfiqar Ali Pathan, a jail official said the prisoners became violent when the jail staff refused to provide them illegal facilities, such as mobile phones and narcotics.
Rawalpindi: The residents of Gulistan Colony, Lane No. 3 are facing acute water shortage for many years. Masses are...
Islamabad: Lohi Bhair police have traced a blind murder case and arrested two accused for killing a husband his wife...
Rawalpindi: Untidy slums next to high-rise commercial buildings in the Rawalpindi city show mostly migrant labourers...
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission on Monday approved a hefty grant of Rs63.2 million for the research...
Rawalpindi : The Frontier Works Organisation on Monday started the construction work on Rawalpindi Ring Road...
TAKHTBHAI: A man allegedly shot dead his son over disobedience in Pirano Killay in Sehr-e-Behlol area in Takhtbhai on...
Comments