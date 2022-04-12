Prisoners hold six officials hostage in central jail Jacobabad

SUKKUR: The inmates agitated in the central jail Jacobabad against the harsh behaviour of jail officials on Monday and took six staffers hostage.

The hostage Jail staffers included Abdul Razaq, Sikandar Mahar, Sultan, Abdul Waheed, Laldino and Rustam Buriro. The unruly inmates also used sticks against the prison staff and injured Muhammad Muqeem Brohi and Zulfiqar Ali.

One of the prisoners, Yousuf Jakhrani alleged that the jail staff had demanded money from inmates for Eid celebration. On the other hand, Zulfiqar Ali Pathan, a jail official said the prisoners became violent when the jail staff refused to provide them illegal facilities, such as mobile phones and narcotics.