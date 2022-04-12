ECP announces delimitation drive for NA, PA constituencies

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday announced the delimitation schedule for the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies constituencies for the general elections, barring the creation of new administrative units.

The Election Commission last week decided to carry out delimitations based on the National Census 2017 as there was no possibility of the digital census insight hitherto. Following the historic merger of erstwhile FATA with KP, the seats of former have been reduced to 6 and thus the total number of constituencies of the National Assembly lowered to 266 from the previous 272.

According to the schedule, from Monday (yesterday), no new administrative unit will be formed anywhere in the country. Chief secretaries and provincial election commissioners will provide required maps and related documents for the delimitation exercise from April 11, 2022 to April 26, 2022.

Similarly, training for delimitation committees will start from April 20, 2022, to April 24, 2022. Preliminary delimitations will be published on May 28, 2022. From May 29, 2022, to June 28, 2022, people will file their objections and findings to the Election Commission on the initial delimitation.

Accordingly, the Election Commission will decide all objections from July 1, 2022, to July 30, 2022. The final list of constituencies will be published on August 03, 2022.

The Election Commission, in recent a letter to the President, had contended that the next general election would be possible in October this year. Meanwhile, a meeting of the ECP was held under the chair of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and attended by the members of the Commission and senior officials.

It was informed in the meeting that Commission is facing problems in the provision of funds for the general elections, including local body elections of Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh and Islamabad.

The ECP voiced concern that by doing so, difficulties were being created not only for the Election Commission with regards to the discharge of its constitutional and legal responsibilities but non-compliance with decisions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP): its order dated March 15, 2021, and March 25, 2021.

Therefore, the Election Commission decided to inform the Registrar Supreme Court about the situation in the light of the above orders of the Supreme Court because of which the local body elections had already been delayed, and now further delay was possible. In addition, the Secretary ECP was directed to talk to the Federal Secretary Finance to resolve the issue.