Treasury members repose confidence in KP CM

PESHAWAR: The members of the treasury benches in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday reposed confidence in Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and hoped he would continue as chief executive of the province to materialize the political vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

After taking back the no-trust motion against the chief minister, the opposition parties in the assembly said they had submitted the motion to prevent the dissolution of the provincial legislature.

Soon after the withdrawal of the no-confidence motion, the treasury benches tabled a resolution in the House, reposing confidence in Mahmood Khan as chief executive of the province and Leader of the House in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

A former provincial minister for law and parliamentary affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan, had moved the resolution, which was passed by a majority. Ikhtiar Wali Khan and Sobia Shahid of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Awami National Party (ANP) parliamentary party leader Sardar Hussain Babak opposed the resolution while 88 members supported it.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session was adjourned till May 10, 2022. The opposition parties in the provincial assembly had submitted the no-trust motion against the chief minister a few days back.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani had convened the special session for April 11 where the no-trust motion was on the top of the agenda. However, on Monday morning ANP's Sardar Hussain Babak and PPP woman MPA Nighat Yasmin Orakzai withdrew the no-trust motion on behalf of the combined opposition. However, when the provincial assembly session started on Monday, Jamaat-e-Islami parliamentary party leader Inayatullah Khan said that as per his party policy he and other JI members in the provincial assembly were not part of the movers behind the no-trust motion.

He said he had only signed for requisition of the assembly session, adding that his signature was used against his wish about the no-trust motion. Though the chief minister was present in the provincial assembly, he could not utter a single word despite the Chair asking him time and again if he wanted to say something on the occasion.

At a time when Sardar Hussain Babak was speaking about their joint motion, the members of the treasury benches started chanting slogans against Prime Minister-elect Shahbaz Sharif and other leaders of opposition parties in the National Assembly who had brought the no-trust motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

They chanted slogans 'Imported government unacceptable', 'Friends of the USA are the traitors of Pakistan (America Ka Jo Yar Hay Ghadar Hay) and down with all corrupt politicians. This turned the House into a fish market.

There was a scuffle between PPP woman lawmaker Nighat Orakzai and Minister for Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment, Anwar Zeb Khan. The PPP MPA rushed to the minister who was seen and heard yelling at her but the chief minister took her away from his cabinet member to defuse the situation. The session was adjourned till May 10.