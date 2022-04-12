Man stabs wife’s ex-husband

LAHORE: A man stabbed and injured ex-husband of his wife over forcing her to get khula (separation) in North Cantonment. Reportedly, the suspect Zahid had married “Z” three years back after her divorce from Jan Maseeh.

She recently had demanded khula from Zahid and started living with Jaan Maseeh, her ex-husband. It had annoyed Zahid who stabbed the victim and left him with multiple wounds. The injured was shifted to Mayo Hospital while Zahid fled the scene.

Robber arrested: A robber wanted in 50 cases was arrested after an encounter with police in Factory Area here on Monday. The suspect identified as Zahid Sharif was going with his accomplice on a bike when near Ghazi Road a police team signaled them to a stop. They started firing which was retaliated by the police. As a result, robber Zahid Sharif received bullet injuries and fell down. His accomplice escaped. He was shifted to a nearby hospital. He was wanted in over 50 cases. Police recovered a handgun and a bike from the crime scene.