CS orders action against profiteers, hoarders

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed deputy commissioners to ensure availability of quality food items in Ramazan Bazaars in their respective districts. According to sources in this regard, chief secretary issued directions here Monday. He directed them to keep monitoring the Ramazan Bazaars and also directed them to take action against the profiteers and hoarders. Meanwhile, the district administration imposed a total of Rs241,000 fine on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as overcharging in the provincial capital during last 24 hours. A spokesperson for district administration said on Monday that price control magistrates got registered 20 FIRs against profiteers, while 775 inspections were conducted during the same period and 103 violations were found. On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, the inspection teams of the department visited various shops in different markets and Ramazan bazaars to ensure availability of commodities at government rates.