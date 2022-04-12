Dumper truck kills three bikers in Ichhra

LAHORE: Around five persons, including three boys and two women died and three persons were injured in two different road accidents in the provincial capital on Monday.

The first incident was reported in Ichhra where four victims were riding a bike and going somewhere. Suddenly, a speeding dumper truck collided with the bike and as a result, the victims received serious injuries.

Three of the victims died on the spot. Two of them were identified as Hamza Shahid and Muneeb. The identity of the third victim was yet to be ascertained. The fourth victim identified as Zikriya Ilyas was undergoing treatment in a hospital. His condition was also stated to be serious. They are said to be the residents of Molchand Ichhra. Police have claimed to arrest the suspected driver Ahmad Ali.

In the other incident, two women had died and two persons were injured after a passenger bus ran over them in the Manga Mandi area. The victims were passing by road near Shamkay Bhattian when the speeding bus hit them. The victims identified as Samina and Nasreen died on the spot. A police team reached the spot on information and removed the bodies to morgue. Police said that they were investigating the matter further in both the accidents. Casualties and injuries due to road accidents is a serious issue in the province. Over 900 road accidents are dealt by Rescue 1122 daily on average across the province. On Monday, at least eight people died, whereas 1030 were injured in 947 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. The statistics showed that 238 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 278 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 67 Gujranwala in with 71 victims and at third Multan with 62 road accidents and 72 victims.

Out of this, 610 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Motorbikes were involved in majority (78%) of the road accidents. Further, the analysis showed that 518 drivers including 28 underage drivers, 96 pedestrians, and 416 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The details further revealed that 1030 victims were affected by road accidents including 841 males & 189 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 214 were under 18 years of age, 505 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 314 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 824 motorbikes, 74 auto-rickshaws, 107 motorcars, 25 vans, 5 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 98 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in traffic accidents.