CITY PULSE: Chinese Whispers

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Fatima Munir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Chinese Whispers’ until April 24. Call 021-35821462 for more information.
Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond
The Koel Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Khan and Hussain Jamil’s art exhibition titled ‘Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond’ until April 27. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Reflections of Surroundings
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflections of Surroundings’ from May 10 to May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Same As That
The Canvas Gallery is hosting Shoaib Mahmood’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Same As That’ from April 13 to April 22. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
A man was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman in Orangi Town. Police took action after the CCTV footage of the...
A rousing reception will be given to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whenever the Pakistan Peoples Party chairman comes to...
A 42-year-old man from Balochistan was found dead in a room of a private guesthouse in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on...
Trade unions and labour organisations welcomed newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of a 10...
At a time when Karachi is in the grip of water-borne diseases, especially diarrhoea and acute gastroenteritis, people...
The Sindh High Court on Monday directed the secretaries of federal ministries of law and finance to submit their final...
Comments