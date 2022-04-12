 
Tuesday April 12, 2022
Man held for ‘harassing’ woman

By Our Correspondent
April 12, 2022

A man was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman in Orangi Town. Police took action after the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing Mehmood Rafiq harassing the passerby woman. Police said that a case has been registered against the suspect while an investigation was underway.

