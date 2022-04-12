Man from Balochistan found strangled in Gulshan guesthouse

A 42-year-old man from Balochistan was found dead in a room of a private guesthouse in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Monday.

Responding to reports, police and rescuers reached the guesthouse and transported the body of Zahid, son of Naik Muhammad, to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Sharing the findings of the initial investigation, police said that the man had recently arrived from Balochistan along with two friends and had been staying at the guesthouse.

His friends had left for Balochistan a couple of days ago. On Monday, guesthouse staffers found Zahid dead in his room. Police said the victim had been apparently strangled and his friends could have been behind the incident. The police said that they were waiting for the victim’s family to register a case.