Five stabbed in two incidents

Five people were injured after being stabbed in two incidents in Baldia Town and North Nazimabad on Monday.

Two brothers among three people were injured after they were stabbed during a clash within the limits of the Madina Colony police station. Akbar, 24, his brother Zain, 20 and another person, Munib Khan, 21, were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Abdur Rehman and Ghaffar were stabbed and injured in North Nazimabad within the limits of the Taimuria police station. Police said the victims were stabbed during a clash over personal dispute. The injured men were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.