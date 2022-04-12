Five stabbed in two incidents

Five people were injured after being stabbed in two incidents in Baldia Town and North Nazimabad on Monday.
Two brothers among three people were injured after they were stabbed during a clash within the limits of the Madina Colony police station. Akbar, 24, his brother Zain, 20 and another person, Munib Khan, 21, were shifted to the Civil Hospital.
Abdur Rehman and Ghaffar were stabbed and injured in North Nazimabad within the limits of the Taimuria police station. Police said the victims were stabbed during a clash over personal dispute. The injured men were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Fatima Munir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Chinese Whispers’ until April...
A man was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman in Orangi Town. Police took action after the CCTV footage of the...
A rousing reception will be given to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whenever the Pakistan Peoples Party chairman comes to...
A 42-year-old man from Balochistan was found dead in a room of a private guesthouse in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on...
Trade unions and labour organisations welcomed newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of a 10...
At a time when Karachi is in the grip of water-borne diseases, especially diarrhoea and acute gastroenteritis, people...
Comments