‘Rapist and murderer of minor boy’ arrested

The District Malir police on Monday arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the rape and murder of a minor boy.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Bahadur, the chief of the District Malir police, said the arrest was made following investigations into the discovery of the body of a child, who appeared to be six or seven years old, within the limits of the Steel Town police station.

The father of the slain child had reported the disappearance of the child to the Steel Town police station. The body was found in a forest area during a police operation. The police transported the body to a hospital for an autopsy where child abuse was confirmed. A man named Arshad was accused by the father of raping and killing the boy after abduction.

A case has been registered against the suspect at the Steel Town police station on the complaint of the father of the slain child. SSP Bahadur said Arshad had earlier been arrested by the Gulshan-e-Maymar police.

Meanwhile, the Bin Qasim police recovered two children who had been missing since March 22 and handed them over to their family. A case was registered against unidentified suspects by the parents of the missing children.