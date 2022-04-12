District East police arrest three cops seen receiving bribes in video

The Karachi police during their raids and encounters have arrested several suspects, including three policemen, allegedly involved in criminal activities.

The Baloch Colony police arrested three policemen allegedly involved in bribery. A spokesman for the District East police said the SSP East took notice of a video that had gone viral on social media showing bribery in the Baloch Colony police station.

The video showed three policemen taking bribes from a citizen who was building a house. SSP East Abdul Rahim Shirazi ordered the registration of an FIR against the cops, after which the Baloch Colony police under the supervision of SP Saddam Hussain Khaskheli arrested them.

The arrested policemen included Constable Noman Khan, Constable Mushtaq Ahmed and Constable Wasim Shah. They were later handed over to investigating authorities for further investigation.

The District East police also confronted Lyari gang war criminals and arrested two wanted accused in injured state. The encounter took place in Gulsan Block-10.

The arrested suspects were identified as Shehzad, alias Lamba, and Anees who belonged to the Lyari gang war. Shehzad is said to have been a close associate of Kalu Current who was killed in an encounter, following which Shehzad fled to Dubai.

According to the police, Shehzad receive extortion money from citizens and the locality was afraid of him. He was also a fugitive from the Aziz Bhatti police station in four cases. He was also wanted by other police stations of Karachi in various cases of robbery, drugs possession and illegal weapons.

The police seized two pistols with ammunition, five mobile phones and a motorcycle from the suspects’ possession.

In another reported encounter within 12 hours, the District East police arrested a suspect in injured state and found a weapon on him. His accomplice was able to flee. The PIB Colony police intercepted the suspect near the Lyari Expressway. The police said the two suspects were going somewhere with the intention of committing a crime but the patrolling police party tried to stop them on suspicion.

The suspects opened fire on the police to avoid arrest. When the police returned fire, one of the suspects was arrested with injuries but his accomplice took advantage of the darkness and fled the scene. The injured man was identified as Arshad Tahir. Further investigations are under way.