All efforts to be made to end chaos created by PTI govt: Wahab

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated Amma Naseema Amma Kulsoom Baloch Family Park in Lyari.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said the caravan of democracy had reached its logical end due to the political and democratic vision of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. "Bad time is over. The National Assembly has elected its new leader and the journey towards the betterment of democracy will continue," he said.

"Amma Naseema Amma Kulsoom Baloch Family Park, spread over five acres of land, used to be a garbage dump, but now it is a lush green park and the district municipal administration and public representatives deserve appreciation for this great work," Wahab said.

He said a beautiful urban forest was being constructed along the park which would make the area more beautiful. He added that this was the real change that was claimed by others, but it was being implemented under the leadership of the PPP chairman.

"Work is underway on Chakiwara Road, Shershah Road and Kakri Ground. The development work is being carried out in different districts of the city which will provide a lot of facilities to the citizens in the coming days," the administrator said.

He said that there was no precedent in the history of Pakistan when the elected representatives had expelled an elected leader of the house through their votes. He said every effort would be made to end the chaos created by the previous government.

The administrator said political stability comes from economic stability and the service of the economy is in fact the service of the people. The political change in the country would have a positive impact on the economy, he said, adding that the stock market was showing a bullish trend and it had been proved that investors wanted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan instead of Imran Khan's new Pakistan.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Asif Jan, President PPP South District Khalil Hoot Liaquat Askani, General Secretary Shakeel Chaudhry, District Administrator Keamari Iqbal Mirani, Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Aslam Khan and others were present on the occasion.