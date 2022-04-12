IO told to submit Jokhio murder charge sheet in ATC within a week

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday said that it expects that the investigating officer of the Nazim Jokhio murder case would submit the charge sheet in the anti-terrorism court (ATC) within one week.

Hearing the bail applications of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim and co-accused, a single SHC bench headed by Justice Omer Sial said that on the previous hearing the Prosecutor General Office had sought a week to scrutinise the charge sheet and submit it in the ATC, but it had not been done yet.

The IO said that the charge sheet had been returned to him by the Prosecutor General Office with certain observations that were required to be addressed. He said he would submit the charge sheet in the ATC soon.

The SHC said that it expects the IO to submit the charge sheet of the case in the ATC within a week, and the Prosecutor General Office to scrutinise the charge sheet within a day. The counsel for the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) filed an application for becoming an intervener in the bail applications to assist the court. The court directed the counsel to satisfy the court with regard to the locus standi (the right to be heard) of the applicant and the maintainability of the application to become a party in the case.

Submitting the application in the SHC, NCHR member Anis Haroon said the government functionaries are trying to influence the investigation of the Nazim Jokhio murder case, and the trial is being deliberately delayed by the prosecution department.

The intervener said that there are glaring testaments that there is no chance of a fair trial and a just conclusion of the case if left at the mercy of the state offices, including those of the prosecutor general and the Sindh advocate general, which have, as displayed by their conduct, been compromised.

She said the influence of the accused in the case apparently led the widow of the deceased to back off of her right stand is a gross violation of article 10-A and 37(d) of the constitution. The court was requested to allow the applicant to become an intervener in the case for assisting the court and for placing on record pertinent facts and relevant law to ensure fair and expeditious adjudication in order to secure the end of justice.

The bench also condoned the absence of the MNA as it was informed that the applicant was in Islamabad to attend the National Assembly session. The SHC directed the counsels to submit their respective replies by April 14.

On January 26 the police had submitted a charge sheet in the Nazim Jokhio murder case to the Malir judicial magistrate against PPP MPA Jam Owais and four others arrested accused, while declaring his brother MNA Karim and four others absconders in the case.

The police investigation said that the motive behind Jokhio’s killing was his action of uploading the video of his scuffle with some foreigners who were hunting the houbara bustard in his village.

The police officer said Jokhio was tortured at the Jam House by the MNA, and later by his brother MPA Owais and his guards Mir Ali and Hyder Ali, for uploading the video of the foreign hunters.

Police chargesheeted MPA Owais, Mir Ali Jokhio, Hyder Ali Khaskheli, Jamal Ahmed and Mohammad Miraj for murder, concealment of evidence and criminal intimidation for causing death.

Nazim Jokhio’s tortured body was found at the Jam House, which is said to be owned by MPA Owais, in Jam Goth on November 3, 2021. Jokhio’s brother lodged a case against MPA Owais, his younger brother MNA Karim and others for being involved in the murder of his 27-year-old brother.

According to the police, Nazim Jokhio was tortured to death for reportedly trying to prevent the lawmaker’s guests from hunting the houbara bustard in District Thatta.