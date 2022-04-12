UN envoy makes first trip to Yemen capital after truce

SANAA: UN special envoy Hans Grundberg started his first visit to Yemen’s rebel-held capital on Monday, following an April 2 ceasefire that the country’s warring parties have accused each other of violating.

The Swedish diplomat is scheduled to meet Huthi rebel officials during his first Sanaa visit since taking office in September. "He is looking forward to engaging with Ansar Allah (Huthi) leadership on implementing and strengthening the truce and discussing the way forward," Grundberg’s office said in a tweet announcing his arrival.

The Iran-backed Huthi insurgents took control of Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition’s military intervention the following year and triggering what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The two-month ceasefire declared at the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramazan has largely held. "Since the start of the truce, we have seen a significant reduction of violence," Grundberg told a virtual press conference last week.