Ali Harbi Ali found guilty of murdering UK MP Amess

LONDON: A London jury on Monday unanimously found Ali Harbi Ali guilty of murdering UK lawmaker David Amess in a knife attack in October last year.

"It cannot have been easy to listen to the evidence you have listened to," judge Nigel Sweeney told jurors, saying he would sentence Ali, 26, on Wednesday. The Islamic State follower had told the trial that he had no regrets about murdering father-of-five Amess after he voted in parliament for air strikes in Syria.

The court at London’s Old Bailey heard that Ali stabbed Amess more than 20 times with a foot-long carving knife in Leigh-on-Sea, southeast England. Members of Amess’s family were in court as the verdict was read out, during which Ali refused to stand on religious grounds.

Ali, from north London, arranged an appointment with Amess, 69, by telling the politician’s office that he was a healthcare worker and wished to talk about local issues. Amess was a long-serving member of parliament for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservative party. His murder five years after that of fellow MP Jo Cox in her constituency led to renewed concern about the safety of lawmakers while doing their job.