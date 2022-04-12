 
close
Tuesday April 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

One dead in Indian cable car accident

By AFP
April 12, 2022

NEW DELHI: A cable-car accident at an Indian pilgrimage site killed at least one person and left dozens dangling in mid-air, officials said on Monday, with a rescue operation under way using air force helicopters. Around 48 people were travelling along a steep incline leading up to the Trikut hills in eastern Jharkhand state when three cars crashed into one another late Sunday.

Comments