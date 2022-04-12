One dead in Indian cable car accident

NEW DELHI: A cable-car accident at an Indian pilgrimage site killed at least one person and left dozens dangling in mid-air, officials said on Monday, with a rescue operation under way using air force helicopters. Around 48 people were travelling along a steep incline leading up to the Trikut hills in eastern Jharkhand state when three cars crashed into one another late Sunday.
SANAA: UN special envoy Hans Grundberg started his first visit to Yemen’s rebel-held capital on Monday, following an...
BANGKOK: A billionaire Thai opposition figure was indicted and granted bail on Monday after being charged with...
CAIRO: Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, a key figure in the country’s 2011 revolution, has obtained British...
JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces launched a third day of operations on Monday around the flashpoint West...
LONDON: A London jury on Monday unanimously found Ali Harbi Ali guilty of murdering UK lawmaker David Amess in a knife...
MANILA: At least 24 people have been killed in landslides and flooding across central and southern Philippines,...
