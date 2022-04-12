Croatia to expel 24 Russian diplomats

ZAGREB: Croatia will expel 24 Russian diplomats and embassy staff over the war in Ukraine, its foreign ministry said on Monday, following a wave of similar moves across Europe. The foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to Croatia to voice the "strongest condemnation of the brutal aggression against Ukraine and numerous crimes" and to demand that 18 Russian diplomats and six administrative staff leave Croatia.
