British MP guilty of sexually assaulting boy

LONDON: A British court on Monday found Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy after forcing him to drink gin at a party in 2008.

Imran Ahmad Khan, 47, who represents the northern English city of Wakefield, dragged the boy upstairs and pushed him onto a bed, the court heard. The unnamed victim told the court he was left feeling "scared, vulnerable and numb" and that Khan applied "slow caressing" to his legs. Khan said he only touched the teenager’s elbow after he became upset during a conversation about his "confused sexuality".