Austria’s Chancellor held ‘direct, hard’ talks with Putin

VIENNA: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer met Vladimir Putin on Monday, the first European leader to visit the Russian president since the start of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Just over an hour after the meeting started at around 4pm local time in Putin’s residence in Moscow, Nehammer’s office sent out a statement saying that it had ended. In the statement Nehammer said the meeting was not “a visit of friendship,” adding that conversation between the two men had been “direct, open and hard”.

“I mentioned the serious war crimes in Bucha and other locations and stressed that all those responsible have to be brought to justice,” he said. Russia denies its forces have committed war crimes. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Austrian side had requested the meeting be held behind closed doors. On the topic of sanctions Nehammer said he had “told President Putin very clearly that the sanctions will remain and be intensified as long as people keep dying in Ukraine”.