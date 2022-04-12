Austria’s Chancellor held ‘direct, hard’ talks with Putin

VIENNA: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer met Vladimir Putin on Monday, the first European leader to visit the Russian president since the start of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.
Just over an hour after the meeting started at around 4pm local time in Putin’s residence in Moscow, Nehammer’s office sent out a statement saying that it had ended. In the statement Nehammer said the meeting was not “a visit of friendship,” adding that conversation between the two men had been “direct, open and hard”.
“I mentioned the serious war crimes in Bucha and other locations and stressed that all those responsible have to be brought to justice,” he said. Russia denies its forces have committed war crimes. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Austrian side had requested the meeting be held behind closed doors. On the topic of sanctions Nehammer said he had “told President Putin very clearly that the sanctions will remain and be intensified as long as people keep dying in Ukraine”.
SANAA: UN special envoy Hans Grundberg started his first visit to Yemen’s rebel-held capital on Monday, following an...
BANGKOK: A billionaire Thai opposition figure was indicted and granted bail on Monday after being charged with...
CAIRO: Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, a key figure in the country’s 2011 revolution, has obtained British...
JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces launched a third day of operations on Monday around the flashpoint West...
LONDON: A London jury on Monday unanimously found Ali Harbi Ali guilty of murdering UK lawmaker David Amess in a knife...
MANILA: At least 24 people have been killed in landslides and flooding across central and southern Philippines,...
Comments