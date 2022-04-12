Faysal Bank partners with TPL Life

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited has partnered with TPL Life Insurance to introduce a women specific takaful coverage proposition for Faysal Islami Amal women’s account holders, The News learnt on Monday.
Through the collaboration, women will get coverage for major critical illnesses, and benefit of income continuation, along with unlimited online health consultation access via TPL Life’s mobile app and discounts on lifestyle items.
The agreement was signed by Yousaf Hussain, president & CEO Faysal Bank and Ali Jameel, group CEO TPL Corp. Speaking on the occasion, Yousaf Hussain said their Amal account was a step towards offering best in class services and financial solutions to their female customers. “We look forward to further enhancing our collaboration with TPL Life to develop customer centric value propositions.”
Ali Jameel said they were pleased to expand and strengthen their partnership with the bank, sharing common vision to empower Pakistani women and recognise their importance and invaluable contribution to the society.
