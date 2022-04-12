‘Trade gap with Morocco $300mn’

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) on Monday said trade deficit with Morocco had reached close to $300 million, in relation to total bilateral trade between the countries of $350 million approximately.
Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, FPCCI president, said this while stressing to address the deficit by enhancing business-to-business (B2B) and chamber-to-chamber ties. He said Pakistan could enhance exports to Morocco through value-added textiles, fruits, vegetables, surgical goods, pharmaceuticals, IT services, sports goods, minerals, etc.
Talking on the occasion, Suleman Chawla, senior vice president FPCCI, called upon the Pakistan-Morocco business council of FPCCI to play a proactive role and exchange B2B delegations to explore the avenues for cooperation, trade, and joint ventures.
