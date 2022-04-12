SECP registers 2,354 new firms

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Monday said it had registered 2,354 new companies in March, 2022, raising total number of registered firms to 165,688.

Total capitalisation (paid-up-capital) with regards to newly incorporated companies for the current month stood at Rs3.5 billion, the regulator said. According to SECP, foreign investment was reported in 53 new companies during March. Nearly 63 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while 34 percent were single member companies.

Remaining 3 percent companies were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, trade organisations and limited liability partnership (LLP). About 99.6 percent firms were registered online and 215 foreign users were registered from overseas, SECP said.

The real estate development and construction sector took the lead with incorporation of 458, information technology with 365, trading with 258, services with 232, education with 110, and food and beverages with 75.