Gold sheds Rs900/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs900 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs131,400/tola, as the rupee strengthened further against the US dollar. Similarly, price of 10-gram gold also declined by Rs772 to Rs112,654. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $5 to $1,953/ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,520/tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15. Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs5,000/tola as compared with the rates in the Dubai market.