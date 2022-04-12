Gold sheds Rs900/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs900 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs131,400/tola, as the rupee strengthened further against the US dollar. Similarly, price of 10-gram gold also declined by Rs772 to Rs112,654. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $5 to $1,953/ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,520/tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15. Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs5,000/tola as compared with the rates in the Dubai market.
KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited has partnered with TPL Life Insurance to introduce a women specific takaful coverage...
KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry on Monday said trade deficit with Morocco had reached...
ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Monday said it had registered 2,354 new companies in...
Geneva: Russia´s war in Ukraine could almost halve world trade growth this year and drag down global GDP growth too,...
When the CEO of the world’s largest asset management firm proclaims the end of globalisation, it is time to take...
LAHORE: The new government must prioritise its actions. Should it check the prices or stop running on forex reserves?...
Comments