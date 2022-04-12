RDA inflows stand strong over $4 billion, says SBP

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday said inflows into Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) were strong at over $4 billion and there was no truth in reports overseas Pakistanis were pulling out their money from these special financial tools after the change of government in the country.

“SBP rebuts fake news on social media about large withdrawals from Roshan Digital Account and slowdown in inflows,” the central bank said in a post on microblogging website Twitter. “So far in April, inflows are very strong at around $86 million and there are no abnormal outflows. Total inflows have now surpassed $4bn,” it added.

The SBP’s statement about RDA’s withdrawals appeared to be a response to reports by some people, which said Pakistani diaspora living across Europe, United States and Middle East, mostly the PTI supporters, have threatened to stop remittances to the country and started pulling funds from RDA and investments from Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs).

The non-residents Pakistanis (NRPs) are reportedly not happy with the political change in Pakistan as Opposition politician Shehbaz Sharif was elected Prime Minister of Pakistan after incumbent Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote in parliament after nearly four years in power, claimed the reports being circulated on social media.

In September 2020, the SBP allowed approximately nine million NRPs to open an account in Pakistan through a digital and online process without any need to visit a bank branch. These digital accounts, known as RDAs, fully integrate the Pakistani diaspora with their homeland’s banking and payment system by providing access to funds transfer, bills, and fee payments, and e-commerce, according to the information on the SBP’s website.

Presently, there are 13 banks in Pakistan providing digital accounts services to the NRPs. The RDAs are available in either rupee or foreign currency denominations. Another service available for overseas Pakistanis is the ability to use this RDA facility to invest in Pakistan including NPCs issued by the government in USD, GBP, Euro and PKR at very attractive rates and in both conventional and sharia-compliant modes. These accounts also enable NRPs to invest in real estate, the country’s stock market and banks savings and term deposit accounts. Moreover, funds in these accounts are fully repatriable.

RDA has gone from strength to strength, with total deposits continuing to surge, according to analysts. Overseas Pakistanis generally send money to support their families back at home which would not be affected by the toppling of Imran Khan’s government.

“We don't expect any significant outflow in RDA due to diversification as there are 388,494 accounts through which overseas Pakistanis hold $2.649 billion in Naya Pakistan Certificates and higher return offering,” said Muhammad Awais Ashraf, a head of research at Foundation Securities.

Tahir Abbas, the research head at Arif Habib Limited, however, expects some slowdown in the remittances and RDAs because of the change in government. “The new government should focus on remittances and RDA to maintain stable growth. We believe remittances will clock in at $30-31 billion for FY2022. This month remittances are expected to reach the highest level owing to the Ramazan factor,” Abbas added.