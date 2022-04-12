Moody’s maintains B3 stable rating for Pakistani banks

KARACHI: The rating agency Moody’s on Monday maintained its B3 stable outlook for Pakistan’s banking sector supported by an expanding economy and sound finances held by banks.

“We continue to maintain a stable outlook for the banking sector in Pakistan (B3 stable). This balances good economic momentum and growing financial inclusion that are boosting lending opportunities, against political uncertainty in Pakistan and higher inflationary pressures due to the Russia-Ukraine military conflict,” the agency said in its outlook.

Moody’s forecasts the country’s GDP to stay between three and four percent for fiscal year 2022, and between four and five percent for fiscal year 2023, with credit growth surpassing 12 percent. Appreciating the banks for successfully navigating through the pandemic, it however expects nonperforming loans (NPLs) to remain high but stable at around nine percent of gross loans.

It expects profitability to rise moderately, with return on assets around one percent to 1.1 percent, supported by new business generation and gradually recovering net interest margins. Investment gains were likely to be lower, however.

“We expect dividend payouts to rise this year, but earnings should be sufficient to keep capital at current, rather modest, levels,” the rating agency said. It expects Pakistani banks to remain deposit funded and liquid. These were credit strengths, but their high exposure to Pakistan government securities meant their credit profiles were anchored to the low-rated sovereign, it noted.

“Our stable outlook is underpinned by an expanding economy and banks' resilient financial metrics,” it said, adding that operating conditions would be supportive for banks, despite new pressures.

Citing the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, Moody’s said it would put pressure on Pakistan’s current account deficit via higher oil prices, while rising inflation would weaken the private-sector spending.

Sharp hike in interest rates would also weigh on private-sector investment, it said. “We nonetheless expect economic growth of three percent-four percent for 2022 and four percent-five percent for 2023, as the government's reform agenda and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) helps boost economic growth,” the rating agency said.

It sees credit demand rising due to government initiatives in housing finance and subsidised interest rates and partial credit guarantees for small businesses and agriculture. Accordingly, it forecast credit growth to exceed 12 percent in 2022.

It linked the banks’ asset risks to their exposure to government securities, which account for 45 percent of their total assets and around seven times their equity, one of the highest levels among their rated banks globally. This exposure links the banks’ credit profiles to the sovereign’s, it pointed out.

After a moderate rise in problem loans during the pandemic, “we now expect these to stay around nine percent of gross loans for the rated banks”. Moody’s considers loans to sugar, textiles and leather, and electronics sectors to be the most vulnerable.

According to data from the State Bank of Pakistan, the banking sector’s capital-to-assets ratio stood at 6.3 percent as of December 2021. The sector's reported Tier 1 capital stood at 13.5 percent of risk-weighted assets.

“Once we risk-weight government securities at 100 percent in line with the government’s B3 credit rating, however, tangible common equity (TCE) to adjusted risk-weighted assets drops to a modest 7.4 percent for the rated banks,” Moody’s said in its outlook.

For 2022, the ratings agency expect banks to increase their dividend pay-out ratios to pre-pandemic levels of around 50 percent to 60 percent, with retained earnings sufficient to fund balance sheet growth and reported capital ratios steady.

Profitability would rise moderately. “We expect Pakistani banks to deliver an average return on assets of around 1.0 percent to 1.1 percent in 2022.” Earnings would be supported by balance sheet growth of over 15 percent and gradually widening interest margins due to higher interest rates.

Rates have risen 275 basis points during 2021 and further increases are envisaged in 2022. “We expect provisioning costs to hover around their through-the-cycle levels of 60-80 bps of gross loans, while operating costs will increase broadly in line with inflation,” the outlook said.

Foreign-exchange income and securities gains/losses would remain a volatile part of revenues and vary considerably among banks. Funding and liquidity conditions would remain stable.

Moody’s sees the probability of government support for failing banks as high. “The government remains willing to support the country’s banks in a crisis, given banks’ role as the main source of financing for the government and the need to avoid disruptions to the payments system,” it noted. However, the government’s ability to do so was limited by fiscal challenges reflected in its B3 credit rating.